Moffett Nathanson Initiates Coverage on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Equities research analysts at Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.
Adobe Stock Down 1.6 %
Adobe stock opened at $286.30 on Thursday. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $286.22 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
