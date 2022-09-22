Moffett Nathanson Initiates Coverage on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Equities research analysts at Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Adobe Stock Down 1.6 %

Adobe stock opened at $286.30 on Thursday. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $286.22 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

