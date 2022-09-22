Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Gap Down to $58.57

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.57, but opened at $57.02. Monarch Casino & Resort shares last traded at $56.41, with a volume of 355 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCRI. StockNews.com raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $115.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,564,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,069,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,322,000 after buying an additional 73,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 899,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,782,000 after buying an additional 42,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,070,000 after buying an additional 25,469 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Featured Articles

