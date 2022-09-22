Monero Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $103.29 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Monero has a total market cap of $2.55 billion and approximately $103.29 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $140.43 or 0.00737142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,050.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00025484 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00148437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00278191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00256614 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,177,739 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

