Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Short Interest Update

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the August 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.3 days. Currently, 17.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 152.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 38.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $27.57.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

