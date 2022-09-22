Morgan Stanley Cuts Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $99.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Argus boosted their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.13.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Price Performance

AEE traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.06. 21,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,420. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.35. Ameren has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $99.20.

Insider Activity at Ameren

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 8.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,271,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 20.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 19.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.