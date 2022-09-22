Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

