Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (EDD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:EDD opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (EDD)
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.