Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (EDD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:EDD opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

