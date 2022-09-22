MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 7.1% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in MSCI by 68.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 161.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in MSCI by 267.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 170,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,467,000 after purchasing an additional 124,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.25.

MSCI Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $15.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $424.08. 9,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,581. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $467.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.83. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

