Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.37

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 2515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 41.07%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $150,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $985,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 14,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

