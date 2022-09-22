MurAll (PAINT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $41,049.00

MurAll (PAINT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. MurAll has a market capitalization of $330,678.33 and approximately $41,049.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MurAll has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00128769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005425 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005425 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.70 or 0.00546170 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00899285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MurAll’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,018,551,590 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MurAll is murall.art/home.

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MurAll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MurAll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

