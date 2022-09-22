MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) PT Raised to $16.00 at UBS Group

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.
MYTE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance
Shares of MYTE stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $31.20.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
