MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) PT Raised to $16.00 at UBS Group

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.

MYTE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Shares of MYTE stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $31.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

