MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up to $12.40

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.40, but opened at $12.95. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 1,069 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MYTE shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 67.0% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the period. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.