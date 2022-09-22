NAFTY (NAFTY) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

NAFTY (NAFTY) traded up 54.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. NAFTY has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and $112,880.00 worth of NAFTY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NAFTY has traded up 80% against the US dollar. One NAFTY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00132302 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 52.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.46 or 0.00725657 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002365 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.13 or 0.00864474 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About NAFTY
NAFTY’s total supply is 19,481,078,369 coins and its circulating supply is 18,942,874,428 coins. NAFTY’s official Twitter account is @nafty_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling NAFTY
Receive News & Updates for NAFTY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAFTY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.