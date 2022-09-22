National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. 40,420 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 314% from the average session volume of 9,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NBGIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Greece from €4.50 ($4.59) to €4.40 ($4.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of National Bank of Greece in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get National Bank of Greece alerts:

National Bank of Greece Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43.

National Bank of Greece Company Profile

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Greece Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Greece and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.