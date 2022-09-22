National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $177.68

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $177.68 and last traded at $177.68, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

National Western Life Group Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $640.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.70 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in National Western Life Group during the first quarter worth $65,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group in the first quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Featured Articles

