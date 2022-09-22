National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $177.68

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2022

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLIGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $177.68 and last traded at $177.68, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

National Western Life Group Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $640.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.75.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.70 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in National Western Life Group during the first quarter worth $65,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group in the first quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

