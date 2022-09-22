Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.83.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,209.23% and a negative return on equity of 517.32%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.