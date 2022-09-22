NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 18% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and $366.82 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.65 or 0.00019790 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00089510 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00072641 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000550 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001807 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00032081 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007828 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000177 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008956 BTC.
About NEAR Protocol
NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,199,935 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.
NEAR Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
