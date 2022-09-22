NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 18% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and $366.82 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.65 or 0.00019790 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00089510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00072641 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00032081 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007828 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000279 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008956 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,199,935 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Block Explorer “

