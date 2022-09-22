Neo Reaches Market Cap of $585.77 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, Neo has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Neo coin can now be bought for $8.30 or 0.00043748 BTC on exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $585.77 million and approximately $51.64 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00131105 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005268 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 48.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.92 or 0.00721308 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002376 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,981.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.
Neo Coin Profile
Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars.
