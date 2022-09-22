Neoteric (NTRC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $534,335.19

Neoteric (NTRC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Neoteric has traded up 170% against the dollar. One Neoteric coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neoteric has a total market capitalization of $534,335.19 and $20,960.00 worth of Neoteric was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00133501 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00726391 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002380 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.05 or 0.00858038 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Neoteric
Neoteric’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Neoteric’s official Twitter account is @neotericfinance.
