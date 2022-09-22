NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.28-$1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$5.60 EPS.

NetApp Stock Performance

NetApp stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.41. 24,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,019. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.34 and a 200 day moving average of $73.00. NetApp has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.85%.

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NetApp to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna cut NetApp from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,599,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,250 shares of company stock worth $1,552,943. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in NetApp by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

