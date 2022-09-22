Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,685 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Netflix by 50.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Netflix by 31.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Netflix by 31.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.67.

NFLX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.95. The stock had a trading volume of 278,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,756,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

