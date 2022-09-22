Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0503 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Price Performance
NBH opened at $10.61 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $16.95.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
