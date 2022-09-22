Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0503 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Price Performance

NBH opened at $10.61 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $16.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 241,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 59,722 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.