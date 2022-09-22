Newman & Schimel LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Newman & Schimel LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 94,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 112,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 36,721 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 119,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after buying an additional 30,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.31. The stock had a trading volume of 132,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,141. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average of $75.38. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.40 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

