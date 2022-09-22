Newman & Schimel LLC Raises Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Newman & Schimel LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Hackett Group worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,392. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.13. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $572.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

