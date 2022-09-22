Newmark Property REIT (ASX:NPR) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03

Newmark Property REIT (ASX:NPR – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Newmark Property REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Newmark Property REIT Price Performance
Recommended Stories
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.