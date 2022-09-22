NextDAO (NAX) 1-Day Volume Hits $323,247.00

NextDAO (NAX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $520,795.74 and $323,247.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00127148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005292 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.09 or 0.00635419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002376 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,898.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NAX is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,436,397,766 coins and its circulating supply is 2,396,165,657 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en.

NextDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform.nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications.nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

