NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,251,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 209,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $83.38. 222,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,970,138. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.82 billion, a PE ratio of 63.70, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

