NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,724,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,067 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $135,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $83.38. 222,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,970,138. The company has a market capitalization of $163.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

