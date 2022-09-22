NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Lowered by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $10,251,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 209,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,578,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.40.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $83.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $164.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

