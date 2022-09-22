NFTPad (NFTPAD) Price Tops $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

NFTPad (NFTPAD) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One NFTPad coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTPad has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. NFTPad has a total market capitalization of $12,925.57 and $12,209.00 worth of NFTPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFTPad alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010892 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

NFTPad Profile

NFTPad’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,800,000 coins. NFTPad’s official Twitter account is @nftpadofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NFTPad Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTPad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.