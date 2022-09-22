NiiFi 24 Hour Volume Reaches $20,501.00 (NIIFI)

NiiFi (NIIFI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One NiiFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NiiFi has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. NiiFi has a total market cap of $2,240.00 and approximately $20,501.00 worth of NiiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NiiFi alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010907 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About NiiFi

NiiFi’s launch date was June 1st, 2021. NiiFi’s total supply is 888,889 coins. NiiFi’s official website is www.niifi.com. NiiFi’s official Twitter account is @NiiFiDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NiiFi

According to CryptoCompare, “NiiFi is an ecosystem of DeFi solutions targeting mass adoption. The first version of the platform consists of a swapping and lending tool, which are needed to meet the requirements for the first commercial use cases targeting Gaming and Finance.The NIIFI token will ensure a fully decentralised model of governance. All stakeholders will have a stake in guiding the protocol’s development process by voting mechanisms. Therefore the token is a governance token for the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NiiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NiiFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NiiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NiiFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NiiFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.