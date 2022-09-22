NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $116.00 to $113.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. NIKE traded as low as $98.63 and last traded at $98.72, with a volume of 51678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.79.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NKE. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.54.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

NIKE Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,976,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,076,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $314,451,000 after purchasing an additional 20,710 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in NIKE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 4,943.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,617 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,975,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.81 and a 200 day moving average of $115.99.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

