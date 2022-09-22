Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.95.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from €9.20 ($9.39) to €9.60 ($9.80) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.40 to SEK 9.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 125 to SEK 130 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €10.70 ($10.92) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.90 ($12.14) to €11.50 ($11.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $9.22 on Thursday. Nordea Bank Abp has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $13.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

