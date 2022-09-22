Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $270.20.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $218.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.60. Nordson has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Nordson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Nordson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Nordson by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.