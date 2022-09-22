Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.11. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTIC. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,943,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

