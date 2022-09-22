NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stock Position Reduced by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,654,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,589,000 after buying an additional 1,430,085 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,484,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 511.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 822,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,540,000 after acquiring an additional 687,750 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $13,945,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $41.73. The company had a trading volume of 86,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,698. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.05.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.36. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.87%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NRG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

