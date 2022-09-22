Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Price Down 16.4% Over Last Week

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. Nuco.cloud has a market cap of $447,074.57 and $50,278.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00128983 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.83 or 0.00610169 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002368 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00866595 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Nuco.cloud Profile
Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud.
Nuco.cloud Coin Trading
