Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 424,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 131,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.78.

Insider Activity at Nucor

Nucor Trading Down 2.7 %

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NUE opened at $110.50 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.