Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $28.70 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Nucor in a report issued on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $28.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $28.50. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $31.01 per share.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Nucor Trading Down 2.7 %

NUE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.78.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $110.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.96. Nucor has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 14,509.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.