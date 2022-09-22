Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF – Get Rating) were down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.82 and last traded at $31.64. Approximately 365,752 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11,231% from the average daily volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

Nuvei Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average is $46.28.

Nuvei Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

See Also

