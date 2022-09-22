Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.36. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 26.56% and a return on equity of 11.00%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Oak Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Lynn Dickerson purchased 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $34,218.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,274.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,083 shares of company stock valued at $37,245 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVLY. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 130,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

