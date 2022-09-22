Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.75

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 2.75 and last traded at 2.75, with a volume of 2780354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 2.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTLY. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.43 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 11.02.

Oatly Group Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 3.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.02. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of 178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 183.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 544.3% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 149,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 126,545 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 639,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 131,498 shares in the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Articles

