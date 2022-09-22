Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Sells $186,662.77 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $186,662.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,487.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Okta Trading Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $56.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.16. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $272.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. Okta’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Okta from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Okta to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.73.
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
