Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.25–$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $463.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $463.99 million. Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.73–$0.70 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. They set a sell rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.04.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $55.80. The stock had a trading volume of 65,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,672,301. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.16. Okta has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $272.27.

Insider Transactions at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,168 shares of company stock worth $2,449,229. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.