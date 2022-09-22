Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Research Coverage Started at Moffett Nathanson

Equities research analysts at Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.04.

OKTA stock opened at $56.97 on Thursday. Okta has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $272.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average of $107.16.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Okta will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at $891,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at $891,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,229 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Barton Investment Management lifted its holdings in Okta by 2.3% in the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 190,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Okta by 22.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

