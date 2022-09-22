Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ONB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 15,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $251,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,016. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 774.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,304,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 59.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after buying an additional 9,124,230 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 71.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,070,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,996,000 after buying an additional 7,523,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after buying an additional 5,465,409 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

