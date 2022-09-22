Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.39-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $426.00 million-$434.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.98 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.79 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $58.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $75.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,652,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $41,301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,773,000 after purchasing an additional 60,262 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 630,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,963,000 after purchasing an additional 38,666 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

