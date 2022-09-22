Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.39-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $426.00 million-$434.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.98 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.79 EPS.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $58.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $75.27.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,652,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $41,301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,773,000 after purchasing an additional 60,262 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 630,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,963,000 after purchasing an additional 38,666 shares during the last quarter.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
