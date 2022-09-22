One Share Price Down 5.5% This Week (ONS)

One Share (ONS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, One Share has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Share has a total market cap of $211,680.00 and approximately $33,897.00 worth of One Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One One Share coin can now be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00009065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get One Share alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010928 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

One Share Coin Profile

One Share’s genesis date was December 23rd, 2020. One Share’s total supply is 121,682 coins. One Share’s official Twitter account is @AckmanMisa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for One Share is onecash.finance.

One Share Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “One Share is a project that sets itself for bolder experiments on the model of Basis protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as One Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade One Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy One Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for One Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for One Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.