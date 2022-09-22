Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.50 million-$218.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.04 million. Ooma also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.11-$0.13 EPS.

Ooma Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:OOMA opened at $12.36 on Thursday. Ooma has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OOMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ooma to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Institutional Trading of Ooma

Ooma Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Ooma during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ooma during the first quarter valued at $161,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ooma by 49.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ooma during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ooma by 50.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

