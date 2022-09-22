OpenOcean (OOE) Price Hits $0.0240 on Top Exchanges

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $560,547.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004806 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000361 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00030861 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean (CRYPTO:OOE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,903,846 coins. OpenOcean’s official website is openocean.finance. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OpenOcean Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenOcean is a full aggregation protocol for crypto trading that source liquidity from DeFi and CeFi, and enable cross-chain swaps. Its intelligent routing algorithm is designed to find the best prices from DEXes and CEXes, and split the routes to provide traders with the best prices with low slippage and fast settlement. The function is free to use, OpenOcean users only need to pay the normal blockchain gas fees and exchange fees for the trades.OOE is the governance and utility token of OpenOcean that enables utility for users of the protocol and lets the community participate in governance. Governance token holders are able to shape the future of the protocol by suggesting proposals and voting on protocol parameters, dex aggregations, and future chains for starters.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

